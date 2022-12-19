New Hampshire 78, Holy Cross 60

Gates 5-13 0-0 10, Kenney 3-8 0-0 6, Batchelder 2-7 2-2 7, Dorsey 5-8 0-0 13, Montgomery 2-5 0-2 5, Octave 6-12 4-6 19, Tse 0-2 0-0 0, Wilbar 0-1 0-0 0, Kirkwood 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 6-10 60.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling