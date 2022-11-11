New Hampshire 83, Fairfield 71

Cook 2-5 3-6 7, Jeanne-Rose 2-7 6-6 10, Willis 0-0 0-0 0, Fields 7-11 2-2 19, Wojcik 1-6 2-2 4, Long 2-5 4-4 8, Johns 5-7 1-2 13, Goodine 4-7 0-0 10, Maidoh 0-1 0-0 0, Leach 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 18-22 71.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling