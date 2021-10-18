New Jersey has its first $1 billion month in sports betting

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's sports betting industry became the first in the United States to take in more than a billion dollars' worth of bets in a single month, in September, as football season sent more gamblers to sports books and, crucially, their phones, according to figures released Monday.

Figures from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show Atlantic City's nine casinos and the three racetracks that take sports bets collectively took $1.01 billion worth of wagers on sports last month, setting a new monthly record for both the state and the nation.