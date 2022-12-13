New Mexico 67, San Francisco 64

Allick 3-6 1-2 7, Udeze 3-10 3-3 9, House 7-13 2-3 17, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Mashburn 7-15 8-10 23, Dent 1-5 0-0 2, Jenkins 2-4 0-0 5, Seck 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-57 14-18 67.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling