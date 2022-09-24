New Mexico St. 45, Hawai'i 26

Hawaii 7 3 7 9 \u2014 26 New Mexico St. 14 21 7 3 \u2014 45 First Quarter HAW_Parson 1 run (Shipley kick), 13:11. NMSU_S.Thomas 27 run (team kick), 9:51. NMSU_Frakes 20 run (Money kick), 4:51. Second Quarter NMSU_Ja.Jones 3 run (Money kick), 14:54. HAW_FG Shipley 23, 10:34. NMSU_Ja.Jones 2 run (Money kick), 4:01. NMSU_Whitford 1 pass from Frakes (Money kick), :20. Third Quarter NMSU_Watkins 1 run (Money kick), 7:47. HAW_Walthall 16 pass from Schager (Shipley kick), 1:48. Fourth Quarter HAW_FG Shipley 29, 11:28. NMSU_FG Money 26, 6:53. HAW_Schager 2 run (pass failed), 3:04. ___ HAW NMSU First downs 21 22 Total Net Yards 412 465 Rushes-yards 34-150 45-384 Passing 262 81 Punt Returns 1-4 2-38 Kickoff Returns 2-57 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 22-40-0 8-15-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-4 0-0 Punts 4-36.75 2-52.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 6-45 7-68 Time of Possession 30:37 29:12 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Hawaii, Parson 13-67, T.Hines 6-39, Johnson 4-23, Bryant-Lelei 3-12, Schager 7-10, (Team) 1-(minus 1). New Mexico St., S.Thomas 9-131, Frakes 6-77, Ja.Jones 12-60, Gans 5-34, (Team) 4-33, Watkins 6-28, Samuels 1-11, Brady 2-10. PASSING_Hawaii, Schager 22-40-0-262. New Mexico St., Frakes 8-14-1-81, Pavia 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING_Hawaii, C.Phillips 7-110, Scott 4-31, Parson 4-19, J.Phillips 3-41, Walthall 2-23, Tauaefa 1-28, Murray 1-10. New Mexico St., Powers 2-47, Childress 1-11, Bellamy 1-10, Brady 1-8, S.Thomas 1-8, Whitford 1-1, Ja.Jones 1-(minus 4). MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.