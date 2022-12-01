New Mexico St. 95, UTEP 70

Onyema 1-2 0-2 2, Sibley 1-5 0-0 2, Solomon 3-5 1-3 7, Givance 0-4 9-10 9, Hardy 7-13 8-8 24, McKinney 7-13 7-10 22, Lemus 0-3 2-2 2, Kalu 1-1 0-0 2, Frazier 0-1 0-1 0, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 27-36 70.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling