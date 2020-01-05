New Mexico St. tops California Baptist 86-71

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Ivan Aurrecoechea had a season-high 20 points as New Mexico State got past California Baptist 86-71 on Saturday night.

Johnny McCants had 17 points and seven rebounds for New Mexico State (10-6, 1-0 Western Athletic Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Trevelin Queen added 16 points. Terrell Brown had 11 points for the visitors.

New Mexico State entered halftime trailing narrowly, 37-36, but the Aggies were able to outscore the Lancers 50-34 in the second half to roll to the victory. The Aggies' 50 points in the second half marked a season best for the team.

Milan Acquaah had 24 points and eight assists for the Lancers (10-5, 1-1), whose seven-game win streak came to end. Ferron Flavors Jr. added 17 points. Brandon Boyd had 11 points.

New Mexico State plays Chicago State at home on Thursday. California Baptist plays Cal State Bakersfield on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com