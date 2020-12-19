New NBA coaches for 9 teams navigating compressed timeline BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 11:40 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers questions a call during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Rivers is now head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. The first preseason camps of the coronavirus era are formally open, with teams limited for now to individual sessions with one coach and one player at one basket, all of this starting to happen as the pandemic continues raging and more and more Americans are testing positive. “I’m very concerned if we can pull this off,” Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, center, talks with his players in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Oklahoma City Thunder NBA basketball assistant coach Mark Daigneault is seen during an game between the Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The Oklahoma City Thunder promoted assistant Mark Daigneault to head coach on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, handing the team over to the 35-year-old former coach of its G League team. (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP) Bryan Terry/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, file photo, then-Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan, left, talks with an official during the second half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game against the Houston Rockets, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Chicago Bulls made sweeping changes to their front office for the 2020-21 season and snagged Donovan, one of the top coaches on the market, hoping an overhaul in leadership will carry them back to respectability. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Assistant coach Mike D'Antoni, right, a former New York Knicks head coach, advises Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash, center, during a timeout in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 El coach de los Knicks de Nueva York Tom Thibodeau en el encuentro del domingo 11 de diciembre del 2020 de pretemporada ante los Pistons de Detroit. El martes 15 de diciembre del 2020 los Knicks esperan que con Thibodeau el equipo cambié tras siete temporadas sin alcanzar la postemporada. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
Pelicans first-year coach Stan Van Gundy was hired less than two months before the Pelicans first preseason game earlier this week.
Never mind that he's taking over a roster that is loaded with young players and has been entirely overhauled since New Orleans hired David Griffin as executive vice president of basketball operations in 2019.