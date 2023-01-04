New Orleans 119, Houston 108

Gordon 5-12 1-1 13, Smith Jr. 3-10 6-8 14, Sengun 5-11 3-3 13, Green 5-15 4-4 16, Porter Jr. 4-11 1-2 11, Eason 2-5 0-2 4, Garuba 1-2 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 7-7 0-3 16, Fernando 1-2 2-3 4, Marjanovic 2-2 1-1 5, Christopher 2-4 0-0 4, Mathews 2-5 0-0 6, Nix 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-88 18-27 108.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling