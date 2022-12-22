New Orleans 126, San Antonio 117

Langford 1-1 0-0 2, Sochan 7-14 7-10 23, Poeltl 6-9 1-1 13, T.Jones 7-12 4-4 19, Vassell 4-13 1-1 10, Bates-Diop 1-3 2-2 4, Branham 4-6 0-0 9, McDermott 2-8 0-0 5, Roby 0-0 0-0 0, Bassey 0-2 0-0 0, Collins 2-6 2-2 6, S.Johnson 4-5 3-4 12, Richardson 5-11 2-3 14. Totals 43-90 22-27 117.

Marshall 3-6 0-0 7, Murphy III 5-8 4-5 15, Valanciunas 6-14 4-4 16, H.Jones 4-8 2-2 12, McCollum 14-27 5-5 40, Hayes 3-4 0-0 6, Hernangomez 3-6 7-7 13, Temple 0-1 0-0 0, Alvarado 4-11 0-0 9, Daniels 1-4 0-0 2, Graham 1-2 3-4 6. Totals 44-91 25-27 126.

San Antonio 17 29 29 42 — 117 New Orleans 37 28 29 32 — 126

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 9-28 (Sochan 2-4, Richardson 2-5, S.Johnson 1-2, Branham 1-3, T.Jones 1-3, McDermott 1-5, Vassell 1-6), New Orleans 13-34 (McCollum 7-14, H.Jones 2-4, Graham 1-2, Marshall 1-2, Murphy III 1-3, Alvarado 1-4, Daniels 0-1, Hayes 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 44 (Sochan, Vassell 9), New Orleans 46 (Valanciunas 10). Assists_San Antonio 23 (Sochan 6), New Orleans 25 (McCollum 9). Total Fouls_San Antonio 24, New Orleans 24. A_16,417 (16,867)