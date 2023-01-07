New Orleans 82, Houston Christian 59

Achara 1-1 2-4 4, Maring 6-9 0-3 12, King 3-8 9-11 15, Klanjscek 0-8 6-6 6, Long 4-9 2-3 13, Hudson 1-4 2-2 4, Hofman 0-4 2-2 2, Bazil 1-4 0-0 2, Proctor 0-1 0-0 0, Iyeyemi 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 16-48 24-33 59.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling