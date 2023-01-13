New Orleans 85, Incarnate Word 79, OT

Jackson 9-9 4-8 22, Kirkland 1-3 2-3 4, Johnson 3-13 6-6 13, Vincent 4-6 4-4 12, Wilson-Rouse 3-7 4-4 10, Sackey 2-4 0-0 5, Doughty 2-4 2-2 7, Henry 3-5 0-0 6, Washington 2-2 0-1 4, Cooper 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-55 22-28 85.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling