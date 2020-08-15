Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Ingram 62 33.9 507-1096 .463 150-384 313-368 .851 1477 23.8
Williamson 24 27.8 210-360 .583 6-14 114-178 .640 540 22.5
Holiday 61 34.7 458-1006 .455 122-346 129-182 .709 1167 19.1
Redick 60 26.4 286-631 .453 180-397 165-185 .892 917 15.3
Ball 63 32.1 277-687 .403 148-395 43-76 .566 745 11.8
Hart 65 27.0 225-532 .423 121-354 85-115 .739 656 10.1
Favors 51 24.4 209-339 .617 1-7 40-71 .563 459 9.0
Moore 56 18.2 186-437 .426 63-167 31-45 .689 466 8.3
Okafor 30 15.6 101-162 .623 1-3 40-62 .645 243 8.1
Thornwell 2 17.5 6-11 .545 2-4 2-4 .500 16 8.0
Hayes 64 16.9 174-259 .672 1-4 123-190 .647 472 7.4
Melli 60 17.4 136-323 .421 69-206 54-73 .740 395 6.6
Jackson 59 13.5 134-331 .405 47-144 56-75 .747 371 6.3
Alexander-Walker 47 12.6 98-266 .368 46-133 25-37 .676 267 5.7
Williams 39 21.3 51-147 .347 25-97 9-26 .346 136 3.5
Cheatham 4 12.8 6-9 .667 0-1 0-0 .000 12 3.0
Gray 2 11.5 1-2 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
TEAM 72 242.1 3065-6598 .465 982-2656 1229-1687 .729 8341 115.8
OPPONENTS 72 242.1 3077-6611 .465 880-2438 1400-1775 .789 8434 117.1

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Ingram 51 329 380 6.1 259 4.2 179 0 61 189 38
Williamson 64 86 150 6.2 50 2.1 42 0 16 59 9
Holiday 77 216 293 4.8 408 6.7 145 0 99 184 48
Redick 10 141 151 2.5 119 2.0 96 0 20 75 10
Ball 71 312 383 6.1 438 7.0 128 0 88 193 38
Hart 61 364 425 6.5 108 1.7 160 0 63 75 23
Favors 163 338 501 9.8 81 1.6 107 0 30 55 46
Moore 31 100 131 2.3 78 1.4 80 0 32 40 11
Okafor 48 79 127 4.2 37 1.2 67 0 7 38 22
Thornwell 0 4 4 2.0 4 2.0 2 0 1 2 1
Hayes 97 162 259 4.0 56 .9 161 0 26 53 55
Melli 38 142 180 3.0 82 1.4 124 0 34 46 23
Jackson 22 61 83 1.4 61 1.0 77 0 17 49 4
Alexander-Walker 9 75 84 1.8 89 1.9 57 0 17 54 8
Williams 51 135 186 4.8 57 1.5 88 0 27 22 21
Cheatham 3 6 9 2.2 3 .8 10 0 1 4 1
Gray 1 1 2 1.0 2 1.0 1 0 0 5 0
TEAM 797 2551 3348 46.5 1932 26.8 1524 0 539 1181 358
OPPONENTS 727 2501 3228 44.8 1763 24.5 1519 1 615 1045 348