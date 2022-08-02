New York 102, Los Angeles 73

N.Ogwumike 5-14 4-4 15, Samuelson 3-10 0-1 6, C.Ogwumike 2-2 0-0 4, Canada 2-5 2-2 7, Sykes 9-17 1-2 19, Nelson-Ododa 6-7 0-1 12, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 2-6 2-2 6, Carter 2-9 0-0 4, Smith 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 31-75 9-12 73.

Allen 1-3 0-0 3, Howard 9-10 5-6 24, Dolson 1-2 0-0 2, Dangerfield 2-4 1-2 5, Ionescu 11-16 4-4 31, Onyenwere 1-2 2-2 4, Richards 1-2 0-0 2, Willoughby 0-0 0-0 0, Xu 5-12 2-2 13, Johannes 4-10 3-3 12, Whitcomb 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 37-64 17-19 102.

Los Angeles 22 19 15 17 — 73 New York 24 29 29 20 — 102

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 2-16 (Canada 1-2, N.Ogwumike 1-3, Smith 0-1, Brown 0-2, Sykes 0-2, Samuelson 0-6), New York 11-26 (Ionescu 5-9, Whitcomb 2-3, Allen 1-2, Howard 1-2, Xu 1-2, Johannes 1-6, Dangerfield 0-1, Dolson 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 26 (Sykes 6), New York 39 (Howard 11). Assists_Los Angeles 17 (Canada 4), New York 25 (Xu 8). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 18, New York 13. A_4,891 (17,732)