New York 87, Atlanta 83

Hillmon 0-4 0-0 0, R.Howard 6-18 7-8 24, Parker 3-8 0-0 7, Caldwell 5-7 0-0 14, Wheeler 3-13 3-4 9, Billings 5-6 5-5 15, Vaughn 1-2 1-2 3, McDonald 4-16 3-3 11. Totals 27-74 19-22 83.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
Recommended