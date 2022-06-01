New York 87, Indiana 74

Smith 2-9 0-0 4, Vivians 5-11 2-2 14, Egbo 3-11 4-4 10, K.Mitchell 5-16 4-4 17, Robinson 1-8 2-2 5, Engstler 1-8 0-0 2, Hartley 4-7 0-0 10, Henderson 1-2 0-0 3, T.Mitchell 3-4 3-3 9. Totals 25-76 15-15 74.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
Recommended