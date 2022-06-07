New York 88, Minnesota 69

Powers 3-12 5-6 11, Shepard 2-8 5-5 9, Fowles 4-7 2-2 10, Banham 0-6 4-4 4, McBride 5-12 1-2 13, Carleton 2-4 0-0 5, Milic 2-6 4-6 8, Cunane 1-2 0-0 2, Smalls 1-4 0-0 2, Westbrook 2-6 1-1 5. Totals 22-67 22-26 69.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
Recommended