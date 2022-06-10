New York 97, Indiana 83

Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Howard 12-16 0-0 25, Dolson 3-6 2-2 9, Dangerfield 3-8 0-0 7, Ionescu 4-10 4-4 13, Cubaj 1-1 0-0 2, Onyenwere 2-3 0-0 5, Xu 6-8 2-2 16, Johannes 4-7 0-0 11, Whitcomb 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 38-65 8-8 97.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
Recommended