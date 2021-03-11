New York Islanders Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 11, 2021 New York Islanders POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 13 Mathew Barzal 26 9 14 23 11 30 1 0 1 71 .127 F 27 Anders Lee 26 12 6 18 10 12 3 0 3 79 .152 F 44 Jean-Gabriel Pageau 26 9 8 17 6 6 3 2 3 48 .188 F 7 Jordan Eberle 26 9 7 16 5 8 1 0 1 62 .145 D 2 Nick Leddy 26 1 15 16 0 0 1 0 0 38 .026 F 29 Brock Nelson 26 10 5 15 -5 6 6 0 1 55 .182 F 12 Josh Bailey 26 2 11 13 3 2 0 0 0 41 .049 D 8 Noah Dobson 26 2 9 11 8 4 0 0 0 44 .045 F 53 Casey Cizikas 26 4 6 10 2 15 0 0 2 33 .121 D 6 Ryan Pulock 26 0 10 10 7 4 0 0 0 50 .000 F 26 Oliver Wahlstrom 19 4 5 9 5 8 1 0 1 37 .108 F 15 Cal Clutterbuck 24 3 5 8 0 2 0 0 1 22 .136 F 17 Matt Martin 26 4 4 8 3 16 0 0 0 37 .108 D 24 Scott Mayfield 26 2 5 7 -4 20 0 0 0 39 .051 D 3 Adam Pelech 26 1 6 7 6 16 0 0 0 39 .026 F 18 Anthony Beauvillier 17 2 4 6 3 6 0 0 2 36 .056 F 28 Michael Dal Colle 14 0 2 2 3 2 0 0 0 4 .000 D 4 Andy Greene 26 0 2 2 9 0 0 0 0 17 .000 F 47 Leo Komarov 13 0 2 2 0 5 0 0 0 13 .000 F 20 Kieffer Bellows 8 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 10 .000 F 11 Austin Czarnik 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 32 Ross Johnston 6 0 0 0 -2 18 0 0 0 2 .000 F 41 Dmytro Timashov 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 26 74 127 201 67 184 16 2 15 779 .095 OPPONENT TOTALS 26 56 99 155 -69 171 11 0 9 717 .078 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 40 Semyon Varlamov 19 1152 2.03 12 4 3 3 39 546 0.929 0 1 2 30 Ilya Sorokin 7 420 2.14 4 2 1 2 15 169 0.911 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 26 1582 2.08 16 6 4 5 54 715 .922 74 127 184 OPPONENT TOTALS 26 1582 2.77 10 15 1 2 72 777 .905 56 99 171 More for youSportsNo. 11 DePaul vs. No. 3 UConn: Time, TV and what you need...By David BorgesSports'Trust the process': Ridgefield's Jackson Mitchell moves...By Paul Doyle