New York Rangers Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 2, 2021 New York Rangers POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 10 Artemi Panarin 14 5 13 18 -1 0 2 0 0 44 .114 F 89 Pavel Buchnevich 19 5 8 13 -1 7 0 0 1 48 .104 F 16 Ryan Strome 19 6 7 13 -1 10 0 0 1 46 .130 F 20 Chris Kreider 19 9 2 11 -8 19 5 0 1 37 .243 D 23 Adam Fox 19 1 9 10 2 4 1 0 0 43 .023 F 43 Colin Blackwell 11 5 3 8 0 4 2 0 1 20 .250 D 55 Ryan Lindgren 19 0 7 7 5 12 0 0 0 16 .000 F 33 Phillip Di Giuseppe 18 1 5 6 3 2 0 0 0 34 .029 F 93 Mika Zibanejad 19 2 4 6 -4 10 1 1 0 57 .035 D 79 K'Andre Miller 16 1 4 5 3 6 0 0 0 20 .050 F 17 Kevin Rooney 17 3 2 5 4 9 0 1 0 17 .176 F 13 Alexis Lafreniere 19 2 2 4 -7 2 0 0 2 25 .080 F 48 Brendan Lemieux 18 1 3 4 2 32 0 0 0 20 .050 D 22 Anthony Bitetto 9 1 2 3 -3 13 0 0 0 9 .111 F 72 Filip Chytil 5 2 1 3 3 0 0 0 0 12 .167 F 24 Kaapo Kakko 14 2 1 3 -2 8 0 0 0 28 .071 D 42 Brendan Smith 12 1 2 3 -2 8 0 0 0 14 .071 D 8 Jacob Trouba 14 0 3 3 0 14 0 0 0 27 .000 F 12 Julien Gauthier 13 1 1 2 0 6 0 0 0 18 .056 F 21 Brett Howden 19 0 2 2 -2 9 0 0 0 17 .000 F 76 Jonny Brodzinski 4 1 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 6 .167 D 77 Anthony DeAngelo 6 0 1 1 -6 4 0 0 0 13 .000 D 25 Libor Hajek 10 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 8 .000 D 27 Jack Johnson 9 0 0 0 -4 8 0 0 0 8 .000 TEAM TOTALS 19 49 82 131 -17 201 11 2 6 588 .083 OPPONENT TOTALS 19 51 83 134 10 223 10 2 11 563 .091 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Igor Shesterkin 13 689 2.43 4 7 1 0 28 336 0.917 0 0 0 40 Alexandar Georgiev 8 450 2.79 3 2 2 1 21 225 0.907 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 19 1155 2.58 7 9 3 1 49 561 .909 49 82 201 OPPONENT TOTALS 19 1155 2.42 12 5 2 3 46 585 .917 51 83 223 More for youSportsUConn Report podcast: CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein is this...By David BorgesSportsTop-ranked UConn women close out regular season with...By Doug Bonjour