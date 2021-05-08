New York Rangers Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MAY 8, 2021 New York Rangers POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 10 Artemi Panarin 42 17 41 58 14 6 5 0 1 106 .160 F 93 Mika Zibanejad 55 22 26 48 0 16 10 2 6 165 .133 D 23 Adam Fox 54 5 42 47 18 14 2 1 1 101 .050 F 16 Ryan Strome 55 14 33 47 6 39 3 0 1 128 .109 F 89 Pavel Buchnevich 53 20 25 45 10 42 1 3 2 116 .172 F 20 Chris Kreider 50 20 10 30 -1 34 11 0 4 102 .196 F 43 Colin Blackwell 46 12 10 22 2 15 3 0 2 64 .188 F 72 Filip Chytil 41 8 13 21 8 10 0 0 0 75 .107 F 13 Alexis Lafreniere 55 11 9 20 -8 8 0 0 4 65 .169 F 24 Kaapo Kakko 48 9 8 17 3 10 2 0 0 81 .111 D 55 Ryan Lindgren 51 1 15 16 20 35 0 0 0 65 .015 F 17 Kevin Rooney 53 8 6 14 0 54 0 2 0 61 .131 D 8 Jacob Trouba 38 2 10 12 3 22 0 0 1 70 .029 D 79 K'Andre Miller 52 4 7 11 8 20 0 0 1 61 .066 D 42 Brendan Smith 48 5 5 10 3 73 0 0 0 58 .086 F 33 Phillip Di Giuseppe 30 1 7 8 2 13 0 0 0 44 .023 F 12 Julien Gauthier 30 2 6 8 -6 14 0 0 0 38 .053 F 21 Brett Howden 42 1 6 7 -2 11 0 0 0 33 .030 F 48 Brendan Lemieux 31 2 5 7 0 59 0 0 1 31 .065 D 25 Libor Hajek 43 2 2 4 1 10 0 0 1 33 .061 D 22 Anthony Bitetto 13 1 2 3 -8 18 0 0 0 11 .091 D 6 Zachary Jones 9 0 3 3 -2 2 0 0 0 12 .000 F 74 Vitali Kravtsov 19 1 2 3 -5 4 0 0 0 22 .045 F 47 Morgan Barron 4 1 0 1 -2 0 0 0 0 3 .333 F 76 Jonny Brodzinski 5 1 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 7 .143 D 77 Anthony DeAngelo 6 0 1 1 -6 4 0 0 0 13 .000 D 27 Jack Johnson 13 1 0 1 -5 8 0 0 0 13 .077 D 51 Tarmo Reunanen 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 26 Tim Gettinger 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 55 171 296 467 52 559 37 8 25 1584 .108 OPPONENT TOTALS 55 151 257 408 -80 616 29 4 27 1625 .093 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Igor Shesterkin 34 1887 2.57 15 14 3 2 81 978 0.917 0 0 0 40 Alexandar Georgiev 19 973 2.71 8 7 2 2 44 465 0.905 0 1 0 71 Keith Kinkaid 8 437 2.61 3 2 1 1 19 175 0.891 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 55 3330 2.62 26 23 6 5 144 1618 .907 171 296 559 OPPONENT TOTALS 55 3330 2.87 29 23 3 7 158 1572 .892 151 257 616 More for youSportsHartford's John Gallagher: 'Extremely disappointed' in...By Paul DoyleSportsTwitter reacts to Bobby Valentine's Stamford mayoral bidBy Paul Doyle