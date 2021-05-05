New York Rangers abruptly dump team president, GM STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer May 5, 2021 Updated: May 5, 2021 5:59 p.m.
The New York Rangers abruptly fired president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton on Wednesday with three games left in the season, a shocking move in the aftermath of the latest controversy for the storied NHL organization.
Chris Drury was named president and GM. He previously served as associate GM under Davidson and Gorton.