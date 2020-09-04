New York Red Bulls fire coach Chris Armas after poor start

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — New York Red Bulls have fired coach Chris Armas after a little more than two years on the job.

The MLS team also said Friday that assistant coach CJ Brown will not be back.

The Red Bulls have three wins (3-4-2) in nine games in a season paused and restarted because of the coronavirus pandemic. New York dropped a 1-0 decision to DC United on Wednesday.

An interim head coach will be hired soon, Kevin Thelwell, the team's head of sport, said.

“In this business, we have to make difficult decisions based on performances and, fundamentally, results," Thelwell said in a statement. “At this time, it’s my decision that we must go in a different direction in order to meet the ambitions we have for our football club.”

Armas became head coach in July 2018 and led the Red Bulls on a 12-3-3 run to clinch the 2018 Supporters’ Shield. He had a 29-21-11 record overall, with two berths in the MLS Cup playoffs.

The Red Bulls' next game is Sunday at home against the Philadelphia Union.