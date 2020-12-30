New final exam: Heinicke pauses school to QB for Washington STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Sports Writer Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 7:33 p.m.
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke scrambles during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md.
Taylor Heinicke had math, not football, on his mind this fall.
Heinicke was back in school online at Old Dominion University, six years after he finished his college career as the school's most accomplished quarterback with four NFL organizations and an XFL backup stint in his rearview mirror.