New-look Red Sox top White Sox 7-4, Gonzalez HR starts rally

BOSTON (AP) — Wearing their new blue-and-yellow uniforms, the Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 7-4 Saturday when Marwin Gonzalez homered to key a four-run rally in the eighth inning.
The Red Sox uniforms — without any red — honor the Boston Marathon with the colors that stretch across the finish line of the famous race. They featured yellow tops with powder-blue lettering across the front, numbers on the back and caps, with white pants.