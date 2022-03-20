Newgarden passes McLaughlin in final turn to steal Texas win JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer March 20, 2022 Updated: March 20, 2022 4:59 p.m.
1 of15 Josef Newgarden fires two six-shooters up into the air after winning the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Larry Papke/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Josef Newgarden shows the $600 bonus that Roger Penske paid him in Victory Lane at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, after Newgarden won the 600th race in Team Penske history, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Jenna Fryer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 From left, Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin embrace following the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Newgarden won the race and McLaughlin finished second. Larry Papke/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Graham Rahal (15) attempts to pass Josef Newgarden (2) during the final practice round of an IndyCar Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Larry Papke/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Racers vie for position at the beginning of the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Larry Papke/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Scott McLaughlin completes another lap during the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Randy Holt/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Will Power (12) attempts to stay in front of other drivers during the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Larry Papke/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Racers vie for position at the beginning of the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Randy Holt/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Scott McLaughlin makes a pit stop during the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Larry Papke/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Josef Newgarden burns out after winning the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Larry Papke/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Roger Penske met Josef Newgarden in victory lane with six crisp hundred dollar bills to gift the race winner. He's got another $300,000 in bonuses for the 300 employees back at Team Penske.
The Captain sure knows how to celebrate a monumental victory.