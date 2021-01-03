Newton accounts for 4 TDs, Patriots roll 28-14 over Jets BY KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer Jan. 3, 2021 Updated: Jan. 3, 2021 4:22 p.m.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cam Newton had three touchdown passes and caught another, and the New England Patriots rallied to beat the New York Jets 28-14 on Sunday.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for New England (7-9), which earned its 10th straight win over the Jets (2-14) but won't be playing in the postseason for the first time since the 2008 season.
BY KYLE HIGHTOWER