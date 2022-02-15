'Next Gen' car modernizes NASCAR, potentially levels field MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer Feb. 15, 2022
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR was long overdue to revamp its aging, arguably outdated race car.
The previous version was an overly engineered, off-the-chart expensive design that had been tweaked, twisted, trimmed and tuned to make it fractionally faster and significantly safer over the past five-plus decades.