Niagara 64, Quinnipiac 60

Gray 5-14 0-1 14, Iorio 2-4 3-3 7, Erving 2-6 2-2 8, Moore 1-2 0-0 2, Thomasson 8-18 4-4 24, Mitchell 0-2 1-4 1, Bayless 2-4 0-0 4, Kasperzyk 1-3 0-0 2, Obioha 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-54 10-14 64.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling