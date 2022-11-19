Niagara 66, Stetson 62

Smith 3-8 1-3 8, Tumblin 1-3 0-0 2, Blackmon 3-10 2-2 9, Swenson 4-8 6-8 15, Panzo 2-4 0-1 6, L.Brown 3-8 0-1 7, Oglesby 2-2 2-2 7, Diawara 2-2 0-0 4, Gateretse 1-4 2-3 4, Peek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 13-20 62.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling