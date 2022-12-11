Niagara 67, E. Michigan 60

Bates 5-10 3-4 13, Billingsley 4-7 0-0 9, Geeter 2-3 0-0 4, Farrakhan 8-17 2-2 21, Lovejoy 0-4 0-0 0, Jihad 3-5 0-0 7, Rice 2-4 0-0 6, Golson 0-4 0-0 0, Savicevic 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 5-6 60.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling