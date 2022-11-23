Niagara 91, D'Youville 53

Jenkins 1-7 0-1 2, Putnam 1-4 0-0 2, Theisen 4-8 0-0 10, Thompson 2-6 0-0 5, Kondrat 4-12 2-2 11, Johnson 4-8 0-0 9, Fontes Jules 0-4 1-2 1, St. Louis 1-3 0-0 2, Birdsong 0-1 0-0 0, Chapman 0-2 1-4 1, Boling 0-1 3-3 3, Butler 0-1 1-2 1, Kanoute 0-0 0-2 0, Moretti 2-3 0-0 6, Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 8-16 53.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling