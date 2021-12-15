Nichushkin scores 2 goals, Avalanche beat Rangers 4-2 MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press Dec. 15, 2021 Updated: Dec. 15, 2021 12:23 a.m.
DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin had two goals, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen also scored and the Colorado Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.
Nathan MacKinnon had two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 26 shots in Colorado’s second victory over New York in less than a week. The Avalanche beat the Rangers 7-3 at Madison Square Garden last Wednesday.