Nixon's overtime bank shot sends Texas A&M past Iowa State KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer March 24, 2021 Updated: March 24, 2021 10:07 p.m.
Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski (21) shoots ahead of Texas A&M guard Zaay Green (1) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Texas A&M guard Jordan Nixon celebrates during the first half of a college basketball game against Iowa State in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski (21) shoots over Texas A&M forward N'dea Jones (31) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Texas A&M guard Kayla Wells (11) passes around Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Texas A&M forward N'dea Jones drives to the basket ahead of Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski (21) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Iowa State guard Emily Ryan celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of a college basketball game against Texas A&M in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Iowa State guard Ashley Joens shoots over Texas A&M forward N'dea Jones, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Iowa State guard Rae Johnson fights for a loose ball with Texas A&M guard Kayla Wells, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Texas A&M guard Kayla Wells (11) blocks a shot by Iowa State guard Kylie Feuerbach (10) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Nixon banked in a short jump shot at the buzzer in overtime, giving her a career-high 35 points and lifting No. 2 Texas A&M to an 84-82 victory over seventh-seeded Iowa State in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Wednesday.
Nixon scored seven of A&M’s nine points in OT, pushing the Aggies (25-2) into the Sweet 16 for the third straight time. She also led the rally in the fourth quarter, scoring the last four points of regulation.