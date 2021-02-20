No. 1 Gonzaga remains unbeaten, rolls over San Diego 106-69 WILL FERGUSON, Associated Press Feb. 20, 2021 Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 10:10 p.m.
1 of8 Gonzaga guard Aaron Cook, left, dunks over San Diego forward Ben Pyle during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) shoots in front of San Diego center Vladimir Pinchuk (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, left, shoots while pressured by San Diego guard Finn Sullivan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 San Diego forward Josh Parrish, left, shoots while pressured by Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, right, and forward Corey Kispert during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert shoots over San Diego forward Josh Parrish during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, Jalen Suggs added 17 points and top-ranked Gonzaga won its 26th straight game with a 106-69 romp over San Diego on Saturday night.
Corey Kispert added 16 points to help Gonzaga (22-0, 13-0 West Coast) get its 14th straight victory against San Diego and 49th consecutive win at home.