No. 1 South Carolina 76, No. 2 Stanford 71, OT

Boston 7-13 0-0 14, Saxton 1-3 0-2 2, Beal 2-7 1-4 7, Cooke 3-13 7-9 13, Fletcher 3-6 0-0 6, Amihere 3-7 3-4 9, Watkins 1-2 0-0 2, Cardoso 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Feagin 1-1 2-2 4, Hall 4-8 2-2 12, Totals 28-73 15-23 76
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling