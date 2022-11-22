No. 1 South Carolina 79, Cal Poly 36

Boston 6-9 0-1 12, Saxton 5-9 0-0 10, Beal 0-0 0-0 0, Cooke 5-12 0-0 11, Fletcher 4-5 0-2 8, Amihere 6-7 1-3 13, Watkins 5-6 0-0 10, Cooper 2-5 0-2 5, Johnson 1-1 2-2 4, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Hall 2-5 1-2 6, Totals 36-61 4-12 79
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling