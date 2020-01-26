No. 1 South Carolina women extend streak, roll past Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 15 points and No. 1 South Carolina rode an overwhelming opening period to its 13th consecutive win, beating Georgia 88-53 on Sunday.

Destanni Henderson had 14 points for South Carolina (19-1, 7-0 Southeastern Conference). Boston had four of the Gamecocks' 11 steals. Tyasha Harris added 13 points and seven assists.

Stephanie Paul led Georgia (12-8, 3-4) with 13 points.

South Carolina used its dominant defense to grab control early.

After Georgia's Jenna Staiti scored the game's first points, the Gamecocks' 14-0 run left the Lady Bulldogs with double-digit deficits the remainder of the game. Harris sank a 3-pointer and added another jumper as the bookend baskets of the run.

South Carolina had seven steals in taking a 28-8 lead at the end of the opening period. Many of the forced turnovers followed Georgia's ill-fated attempts to pass the ball inside. The Lady Bulldogs made only 3 of 13 shots from the field in the deflating opening period.

Gabby Connally's third 3-pointer of the second period helped Georgia trim the South Carolina lead to 13 points at 34-21. The Gamecocks stretched the lead to 26 points in the third period.

Connally had 11 points and nine assists.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: After surviving their first real SEC challenge in Monday's 81-79 win over No. 9 Mississippi State, the Gamecocks returned to their dominant form with their sixth conference win of at least nine points. ... The Gamecocks, No. 1 in the nation with 8.3 blocked shots per game, had nine blocks.

Georgia: The Lady Bulldogs have lost 11 straight in the series with South Carolina. Georgia's last win in the series came on January 13, 2013. ... Five of Georgia's eight losses have come against teams currently in the Top 25. ... Georgia outscored South Carolina 22-19 in the second period but couldn't mount a serious challenge to the lead. ... Que Morrison and Malury Bates fouled out.

UP NEXT

South Carolina completes a two-game road swing at Mississippi on Thursday.

Georgia will face its third straight Top 25 team when it plays at No. 15 Texas A&M on Thursday.

