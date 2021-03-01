No. 1 UConn ends regular season by beating Marquette 63-53 PAT EATON-ROBB, AP Sports Writer March 1, 2021 Updated: March 1, 2021 11:30 p.m.
1 of17 Connecticut guard Christyn Williams (13) shoots against Marquette forward Lauren Van Kleunen (42) in the second quarter of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP) David Butler II/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Marquette forward Liza Karlen (32) battles for a rebound against Connecticut forward Aaliyah Edwards, center, in the second quarter of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP) David Butler II/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, left, talks with guard Paige Bueckers (5) during a break in the first quarter against Marquette during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP) David Butler II/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives to the basket against Marquette guard Selena Lott (24) in the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP) David Butler II/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette Monday, March 1, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP) David Butler II/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Marquette head coach Megan Duffy reacts on the sideline in the first half against Connecticut in an NCAA college basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP) David Butler II/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Connecticut forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) controls the ball against Marquette in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP) David Butler II/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Connecticut forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) and Marquette forward Lauren Van Kleunen (42) battle for a rebound in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP) David Butler II/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Connecticut forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) makes a basket against Marquette in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP) David Butler II/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Marquette forward Lauren Van Kleunen (42) controls the ball against Connecticut forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP) David Butler II/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Marquette guard Jordan King (23) shoots against Connecticut guard Christyn Williams (13) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (David Butler II/Pool Photo via AP) David Butler II/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Top-ranked UConn hasn't had to grind out many conference wins this season, making Monday's regular-season finale a valuable learning experience for the Huskies.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Aaliyah Edwards added 16 points and eight boards as UConn held off Marquette 63-53 to finish undefeated in conference play for the eighth straight year.