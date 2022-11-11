No. 10 Arkansas 74, Fordham 48

Moore 3-7 1-2 7, Tsimbila 1-2 0-0 2, Charlton 3-10 0-0 6, Quisenberry 2-8 5-6 10, Rose 2-3 0-2 6, Dean 2-4 1-1 5, Richardson 0-2 0-0 0, Gray 4-5 1-4 10, Novitskyi 0-0 2-2 2, Kelly 0-4 0-0 0, Riley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-45 10-17 48.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling