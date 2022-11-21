No. 10 Creighton 76, No. 21 Texas Tech 65

Batcho 7-12 2-3 17, Obanor 5-11 0-0 10, Harmon 6-17 0-0 12, Isaacs 4-8 1-2 13, Tyson 3-6 2-2 9, Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Fisher 0-2 0-0 0, Walton 0-1 0-0 0, D.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Jennings 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-62 5-7 65.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling