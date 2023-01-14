No. 10 Texas rallies in 2nd half, tops Texas Tech 72-70

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 20 points, Sir'Jabari Rice added 18 and No. 10 Texas rallied again in the second half Saturday night to beat Texas Tech 72-70, snapping the Red Raiders' four-game win streak on the Longhorns' home court.
Carr's off-balance 3-pointer to beat the shot clock early in the second half started a 20-4 Texas run that pulled the Longhorns out of a 10-point deficit. Texas had rallied from 18 down against TCU a few days earlier, the program's biggest comeback victory in a decade.