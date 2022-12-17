No. 10 UCLA 75, CS Bakersfield 47

Herrera 1-5 0-0 2, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 5-8 0-0 13, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Tougas 1-4 0-0 2, van Schaik 1-6 0-0 2, Caldwell 2-6 5-6 9, Edwards 5-11 0-0 13, Ortiz 0-0 0-0 0, Riley 0-1 2-2 2, Morris 2-5 0-0 4, Totals 17-47 7-8 47
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling