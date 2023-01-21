No. 11 Arizona 58, No. 5 UCLA 52

Bona 5-6 1-2 11, Campbell 5-18 1-2 13, Clark 4-13 3-4 12, Singleton 0-5 0-0 0, Jaquez 5-17 1-3 12, Nwuba 0-0 0-0 0, McClendon 2-4 0-0 4, Andrews 0-4 0-0 0, Etienne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-67 6-11 52.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling