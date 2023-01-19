No. 11 Arizona 81, Southern Cal 66

Morgan 2-3 3-8 7, Ellis 2-11 5-6 10, Johnson 2-5 1-2 6, Peterson 5-14 4-4 15, White 3-9 0-0 7, Dixon-Waters 4-10 0-0 8, Iwuchukwu 2-7 0-0 4, Thomas 2-4 0-0 4, Hornery 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 1-1 0-0 2, Niagu 0-0 0-0 0, Sellers 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-65 14-21 66.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling