No. 11 Indiana 93, Mass.-Lowell 37

Dowdy 1-3 0-0 2, Banwareesingh 2-5 0-0 4, Edmonds 4-12 0-0 9, Finley 1-8 3-4 5, Sanchez 0-9 3-4 3, Carrera 2-7 0-0 5, Lima 0-0 0-0 0, Ner 3-4 1-4 9, Coombs 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 13-49 7-12 37
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling