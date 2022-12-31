No. 11 UCLA 67, Washington St. 66

Bona 3-6 1-2 7, Campbell 5-15 4-4 16, Clark 3-12 2-2 8, Singleton 4-7 4-4 14, Jaquez 5-14 10-10 20, McClendon 1-2 0-0 2, Nwuba 0-0 0-0 0, Etienne 0-2 0-0 0, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 21-22 67.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling