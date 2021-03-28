No. 11 UCLA beats 'Bama 88-78 in OT to reach Elite Eight DAVE SKRETTA, AP Basketball Writer March 28, 2021 Updated: March 28, 2021 10:10 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points, hitting two big jumpers early in overtime, and No. 11 seed UCLA held on after Alabama's Alex Reese drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of regulation to beat the second-seeded Crimson Tide 88-78 in a Sweet 16 showdown Sunday night.
With star guard Johnny Juzang fouled out, Jaquez and David Singleton took control in overtime. Jaquez curled in a jumper to make it 74-68, then drilled a 3-pointer to make it 77-70 moments later. Singleton’s free throws made it 79-70 with under a minute to go, and all UCLA (21-9) had to do was put the game away from the foul line.