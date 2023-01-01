No. 11 Utah 61, Washington 53

Johnson 3-6 1-2 7, Pili 6-15 4-6 17, Kneepkens 6-13 2-3 18, McQueen 3-10 1-2 8, Vieira 0-1 0-0 0, Rees 0-1 0-0 0, Sidberry 1-2 0-0 2, Young 0-4 3-4 3, Palmer 1-4 3-3 6, Totals 20-56 14-20 61
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling