No. 11 Utah 71, Washington St. 66

Johnson 1-7 4-4 6, Pili 7-12 2-2 18, Kneepkens 3-11 0-0 7, McQueen 6-9 6-7 20, Vieira 2-4 0-0 5, Rees 0-0 0-0 0, Sidberry 2-3 1-1 5, Young 2-3 0-0 5, Palmer 2-6 1-2 5, Totals 25-55 14-16 71
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling